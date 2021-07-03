My wife lost her memory the two times she had our children – man tells court

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, has granted the prayer of one Aminu Abdulkareem, a business man for divorce on grounds that he no longer loved his wife, Aisha Sanusi.

According to newsmen, Aminu, who resides in Mahuta, Kaduna, in his petition, said his wife also lost her memory whenever she was close to giving birth.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Nuhu Falalu granted Aisha custody of their six-year-old child and ordered Aminu to pay N15, 000 monthly for the upkeep of the child.

He also ordered Aisha to allow the child’s father see him without any restriction.

Earlier, Aminu said: “The love is no longer there. I want to divorce her. I also want custody of our two children.”

Aisha, who lives on Abeakuta Street, Kaduna, through her counsel, Elizabeth Yayok, did not object to Aminu’s demand for divorce.

The counsel prayed the court to grant her client custody of their youngest child who is six years old and for also order Aminu to pay N20, 000 for his monthly upkeep.