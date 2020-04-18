<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A civil servant, Sadiq Yakubu, recently pleaded with an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve his marriage over his wife’s disrespectful acts.

According to newsmen, Yakubu also stated that Fatima had not been a good housewife.

He further told the court that his wife’s attitude towards him had killed the love he had for her and that he could never love her again.

Yakubu informed the court he had been living with Fatima for over seven years and that their union was blessed with three children.





He said that the respondent was very disrespectful, would not adhere to his instructions and had extended her disrespectful acts to other members of the family.

According to the petitioner, he had made several efforts to make the respondent change for good, but all proved abortive.

He told the court he had lost his love for her and was no longer interested in their marriage. He, therefore, pleaded for its dissolution.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations..

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case.