A 53-year-old Festus Ajetunmobi, on Tuesday, asked a Badagry Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve his 20-year marriage to his wife, Titilayo, alleging that she destroys his property.

The petitioner told the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage because of her alleged habitual destruction of household property during misunderstandings.

He said that he wanted to put an end to the relationship that was blessed with four children.

“My lord, I have to leave my house for a rented apartment to save my life from my wife.

“Each time we have a misunderstanding, my wife used to destroy our property; I remember in 2004, when we had an argument, she broke the front glass of my Toyota Camry,” the petitioner said.

According to him, the wife threatened to douse the husband with hot vegetable oil, when he wanted to demarcate his shop.

Ajetunmobi said that his wife registered their first son as an apprentice tailor, after his secondary education in 2016, without his knowledge.

“Enough is enough, I am tired of her trouble, intolerable behaviour, no rest of mind and destruction of property; please separate us,” he pleaded.

The wife, however, debunked the husband’s allegations.

She said, “My husband is lying; the problem started when I attended his family party in Agbado.

“I discovered that my husband had married another wife and they put on the same cloth.

“Since that day, he started beating me; I broke the windscreen of his vehicle because the beating was too much.

“I do not want to divorce him because of our four children; I do not want them to suffer.”

The court’s President, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until October 9, for further hearing, to enable the two families to resolve their differences.