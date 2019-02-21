



A 51-year-old Pastor, Rotimi Michael, has told an Oke-Ogbere Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 11- year-old marriage to his wife, Dolapo, alleging that she is destroying his ministry as a cleric.

Michael, resident at Olubonku-Olodo area of Ibadan told the court that his wife had made nonsense of his calling as a minister of God and might end his ministry if he did not end the marriage with her.

“To say the least my lord, I have for too long tolerated Dolapo’s arrogance, disrespect, stubbornness and stone-heartedness to me, probably due to my silence.

“She doesn’t even take instructions from me; instead, Dolapo consults other pastors around.

“Rather than supporting my ministry, she causes pandemonium that leads to crises in the church.

“In fact, Dolapo keeps nagging and I am completely fed-up with her, ‘’ Rotimi said.

The respondent (Dolapo) who consented to the suit could not deny the allegations levelled against her but explained the reasons for her action.

According to the 48-year-old Prophetess, God had ministered to me that I must marry Pastor Rotimi.

“Rotimi no longer wants to see me because he now knows that my anointing is greater than his.

“Anytime I have a revelation for our congregation in the church, Rotimi, as the church overseer will not want God’s revelation to be shared because he feels that I might be greater than him.

“He prefers to tell lies to the congregation and his attitude is against my calling.

“For two years now, Rotimi has been starving me of sex. This is due to the fact that he has another wife in Lagos State.

“Besides, Rotimi is making desperate moves to terminate my life in another revelation by our son.

“He is currently blackmailing me around that I am a fake prophetess.

“Rotimi lacks any milk of human kindness because he no longer fends for the children and me.

“The land on which his church is built is jointly owned by both of us,’’ Dolapo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the witnesses called to testify in the matter wanted the marriage to be dissolved for peaceful coexistence.

However, some senior pastors of the church prayed the court to give them a grace of four weeks to intervene for amicable settlement.

The court’s President, Alhaji Suleiman Adeniyi, however, said that he was adjourning the case for the last time because he had done it on several occasions without any remedy.

Adeniyi adjourned the case till March 20 for judgment.