A man, Olalekan Babalola, on Thursday, sought the dissolution of his 13-year-o marriage at an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, alleging that his wife, Olushola Babalola, is adulterous and deceitful.

Olalekan, who is the respondent in a divorce suit filed by his wife, accused Olushola of infidelity.

He said that his wife packed out of their matrimonial home to join another man.

The respondent said that he had a tough life while growing up in a polygamous home and would not wish same for his three children.

“Although, l cannot force my wife to come back home, l do not want my children to grow in a separated home.

“I called my wife on phone and told her that I was not begging her to come back home, but she should at least check on the children.

“Instead, my wife told me that she wouldn’t come to the house, that I should bring the children to her or forget about it,’’ he said.

Olalekan said that he discovered after some years that Olushola had earlier given birth to two other children before he met her although, one of them had died.

“She claimed that the other child was her sister’s own but l found out later that she owned the child and she did not deny it.

“I was heartbroken and it affected my health and job,” he said.

However, the petitioner, Olushola, urged the court to dissolve the marriage for her husband’s insults on her.

She said that her husband refused to marry her legally and insulted her whenever she brought up the issue.

“My husband said that only fools bother to legalise their marriages.

“My husband takes delight in insulting me at anytime, saying that l am frivolous and adulterous.

“I am tired of this union and l pray the court to separate us so that we go our different ways peacefully without any form of threat,’’ she said.

The court president, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, urged the estranged couple to maintain the peace and adjourned the case until September 4 for alternative dispute resolution.