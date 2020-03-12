<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Several people, including an aged widow from Ndiagu Orie in Umugufu Akpu Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been feared killed with properties worth millions of naira destroyed following renewed Ebonyi/Benue communal crisis.

The renewed attack was carried out at about 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday.





An eyewitness, Eze Ituma, who spoke to newsmen in a telephone interview, said for the past two weeks, Ngbo people had been living in fear over the attack on their community.

A journalist (name withheld) with the Ebonyi State Broadcasting Cooperation also claimed that four of her family members were killed in the attack.