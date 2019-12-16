<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 32-year-old welder, Peter Agwo, who allegedly attempted to kidnap a Chinese national, was on Monday remanded on the orders of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The Magistrate, Mrs E.N. Ojuromi, ordered that Agwo should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Facililty pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 13, 2020.

Agwo, a resident of Agege, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to kidnap and assault.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 7.30p.m., on Oct. 18, at Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant and his accomplices, who were still at large, broke into the apartment of the complainant, Mr Shanyue Ding, and attempted to kidnap him for a ransom.

According to him, Ding raised an alarm that attracted his neighbours.

He said that the accomplices took to their heels, leaving the defendant, who was apprehended by the neighbours.

Oriabure further told the court that the defendant also inflicted injuries on the complainant’s back and hands while he was attempting to tie him with a rope.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 3 and 4(c) of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2017, and Section 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 3 stipulates 20 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to kidnap, Section 4(c) provides for 25 years jail term term for attempt to kidnap while Section 411 carries two years’ jail term for conspiracy.