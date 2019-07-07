<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A young man identified simply as Nantawe was on Saturday beaten to stupor by angry guests at a wedding reception in Jos, Plateau State, for allegedly disguising as a woman to steal money being sprayed on a newly-wed.

The reception held at the Rochas Okorochas Foundation school.

The man, dressed in a skirt and blouse with pads showing heavily endowed woman breasts with a wig to match, was said to have joined the young ladies picking money pasted on the couple’s foreheads by attendees.

He was said to have picked some of the money and put them in a bag and ready to escape while the new couple said to be from Tudun Wada community in Jos and their guests were busy dancing

However, his suspicious looks and movement raised the curiosity of some eagle-eyed guests who approached him for identification.

But as he stammered for explanation, the guests tore his clothes, removed the wigs and beat him upon realising he faked being a woman.

A guest at the event, Mr Job Dung, told newsmen that the impostor was later whisked away by the police from the Anglo Jos Division called by the guests.

Dung said, “We were at the reception when we spotted him. At first, we thought that he was one of the young lady secretaries in charge of money collection for the couple. But when we looked at him closely, his face was not only looking hard like that of a man despite his heavy makeup and wigs, the breasts and other features of a woman were also suspicious. That was why we approached him to identify himself. He is a man in his late twenties.’’

Spokesman for the state police command, Mr Tyopev Mathias, said he had yet been contacted on the matter.

He, however, said the police would take appropriate action on the matter after investigation