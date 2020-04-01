<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lockdown commenced in Delta state Wednesday with markets and major shops complying in Warri south , Uvwie local government areas.

The ever busy Warri-Sapele road was completely empty as some youths took advantage of the lockdown to play football on some part.

There were light movements in Udu, Osubi, Agbarho, Okuoko with Keke, the popular means of commercial transportation carrying two passengers at the back , one in front. In areas like Udu, where commercial bikes operate, few of them were on the road conveying passengers.





Some residents in Warri and Uvwie told the newsmen that their prayer was that the lockdown should not exceed the two weeks proposed by the state government.

“Though it is not easy to remain at home for the two weeks but we will do our best. We are also praying that government should not extend the lockdown period. We also pray to have money to survive this period”, they said.