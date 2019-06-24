<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The most wanted notorious kidnap kingpin in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon, popularly known as Pencil, has been shot dead in gun battle with the police.

Pencil and his gang were responsible for the kidnap and murder of two Bureau de Change operators in Ikorodu on 14 March, 2019 after collecting a ransom of N1.6 million.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, on Monday said on Sunday, at about 9.10pm, Pencil was killed in a gun battle with the police.

“This brings to an end his reign of terror. His gang is responsible for mysterious disappearance of people in Ikorodu over a period of time whom they kidnapped, demanded for ransom, murdered and dumped them in septic tank. They are serial killers, rapists and cultists.

“Three members of his gang were earlier arrested by SARS operatives and they led the operatives to their den in Ikorodu where corpses of the two Bureau de Change operators and two other victims were recovered. A sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded positive results as the team eventually traced him to his hideout at Odogunya, Ikorodu,” he said.

Elkana added that “on sighting the team led by DSP Rotimi Ogunmuyiwa, the said Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon popularly known as Pencil engaged the team in a gun battle. Two SARS operatives namely Sgt Omola Adedeji and Sgt Oluwadare Gbenga sustained various degree of injuries, while pencil sustained bullet wound on the two legs and were all taken to hospital.

“While the said Pencil was confirmed dead on arrival, the two injured operatives were taken to intensive care Unit and are responding to treatment. One gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered.”