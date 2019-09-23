<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Toby aka Scorpion, suspected to be the most wanted leader of Awawa cult group in Agege area of the state.

Also in the police net were 40 suspected armed robbery suspects.

The suspected cult leader, Scorpion, had been declared wanted by the police for over a long period of time for alleged murder, robbery, and cult related vices.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who paraded suspected criminals at the State Command Headquarters, , said that on September 21, operatives of Operation Crush attached to Area G police command, Ogba, arrested Toby, known in the underworld as Scorpion.

“He is the number one in the hierarchy of Awawa Boys. His strongholds are Agege, Dopemu, Elere, Ijaye-Ojokoro, Alakuko, Pen-Cinema, Abattior, Iju and Oko-Oba. He is the most dreaded in the hierarchy of cult leaders. His gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes and social disorders in the areas earlier mentioned. Two other members of his gang, Balogun and Dolapo were also arrested. The suspects will be charged to court soon.”

He said that the command would soon come up with an operational order that would be applied for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“I want to assure residents of Lagos that the operational order would give hoodlums sleepless nights as we are going to raid flash points and every nook and crannies of the state. We will involve other sister agencies in the war against crime and criminality.

“Within the last one month, the command arrested 40 armed robbery suspects, 29 suspects for cultism, and 19 suspects for murder. A total of 19 firearms and 51 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. Also 31 armed robbery attempts were foiled.

Let me, therefore, use this medium to appreciate Lagosians for their support for the command in terms of providing us with credible information on criminal activities. And to all the media houses in Lagos, we say thank you. Together we will continue to make Lagos State safe for everyone.”