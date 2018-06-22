The Police Command in Lagos State said on Thursday that it had arrested a 40-year-old waiter and an accomplice for alleged kidnap of his employer’s three-year-old son (name withheld).

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Edgal Imohimi, told journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja, that the suspect was arrested after he had demanded N600, 000 as ransom.

Imohimi said that on June 4, the command received a complaint from one Mary Chidi of Dog Kennel, Railway Compound, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

According to him, the woman said she suspected that a waiter working in her restaurant abducted her three-year-old son and took him to an unknown destination.

The CP said the complainant said that two days after the disappearance of the son, the waiter texted her a diamond bank account number 0081873532 belonging to someone.

The commissioner said the suspect demanded a ransom of N600,000 else the victim would be killed.

“Based on the complaint, I directed the officer-in-charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad to investigate and ensure that the victim is rescued and suspects arrested.

“The squad went into action immediately and covertly located the suspects at Lokpanta Autonomous Community of Umu-Nneochi Local Government Area, Abia,” he said.

Imohimi said the two suspects were arrested and the hostage rescued from captivity on June 15, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

He further told journalists that five armed robbery suspects, who allegedly shot their victim, were apprehended while escaping from the scene.

“On June 1, at about 2:00 a.m., one Damon Ikpeme was attacked and shot at his residence at No. 58, Ajaguno St., Jehovah Witness Road, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

“He was dispossessed off his i-phone 7, i-pad, laptops and other valuables worth millions of naira.

“However, luck ran out on the suspects while fleeing the scene of crime as they were arrested by policemen patrolling the neighbourhood.

“Recovered from them was a cut-to-size locally made pistol.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and hinted that they normally operated on Eti-Osa expressway and environs,” Imohimi said.