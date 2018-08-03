A 48-year-old woman, Blessing Chidi, was on Friday brought before an Epe Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly swindling a client of N1.5 million under false pretenses.

Chidi, who resides at Bodjie Town in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, is facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining by false pretences.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Moses Oyekanmi, told the court that the accused obtained N1.5 million from one Mr Ernest Echezoma under the pretence of obtaining visas and a flight ticket for him.

He alleged that the accused promised to procure Echezoma a Shanghai and Moldova visas and an airline ticket for Echezoma, but the visas and ticket were forged.

Oyekanmi said that the money was transferred to the accused through his bank account, adding that the accused allegedly delivered fake visas and ticket to Echezoma.

Oyekanmi told the court the complainant was embarrassed and almost arrested at the airport for trying to travel with a fake airline ticket.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Erusiafe-Fowowe, admitted her to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Erusiafe-Fowowe adjourned the case until Aug. 13 for mention.