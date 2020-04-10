<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 43-year-old visa agent, Joshua Abraham, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police Command for stealing the placenta of a new boy baby.

The suspect was arrested following a report made by one Raliha Zakara, the grandmother of the baby whose placenta was stolen at Ibafo Police Station.

Mrs. Zakara had reported that the suspect who is her close neighbor came to the hospital where her daughter was delivered of the baby and pretended to be the father of the new baby, consequent upon which he demanded for the placenta from the nurse on duty and it was given to him.

On getting the placenta, he took it away on the pretence that he was going to bury it.

But when the grandmother got to the hospital and was informed that the suspect has taken away the placenta, she quickly confronted him.





The grandmother said though the man told him that he has buried the placenta, when she insisted that she should be taken to where he buried it, it was discovered that he hide the placenta, but buried a dead rat.

Upon the report, the DPO Ibafo division SP Abiodun Ayinde detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested. It was discovered that the suspect has once been arrested for defrauding a police officer and a pastor of huge sum of money under the pretence of procuring Canadian visa for them and the case is being prosecuted in court.

He has since taken the detectives to where he hid the placenta and it has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that a thorough investigation should be carried out and that the suspect should be charged to court as soon as possible.