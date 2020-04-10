<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A viral video on social media has led to the arrest of two police officers: ASP Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola, for allegedly extorting money from a lady.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Elkana said the attention of the Command was drawn to the video where a lady alleged that her vehicle was impounded by the Divisional Traffic Officer, Agbowa Division and a female Sergeant.

He said she equally accused the officers of extorting money from her.

“After analysing the video, the officers mentioned were identified by our operatives and arrested,” the police spokesman said.





Elkana said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered an in depth investigation into the case.

He said Odumosu appreciated the courage of the complainant and other well meaning citizens who forwarded the video to the police social media page.

He added: “Odumosu urged the complainant to take a further step by reporting at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja to enable the police conclude their investigation on the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”