Villagers rescued as bandits fall into hunters’ ambush in Kaduna

Hunters in Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have arrested a bandit at a forest along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari.

The hunters also rescued 9 kidnapped villagers in the operation against bandits terrorising the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the hunters laid an ambush for the bandits days after they attacked a convoy of travellers along the highway.

A community leader, Muhammad Umaru, told newsmen that all the victims rescued were from Udawa village.

“It was a successful operation carried out by our hunters because they succeeded in rescuing 9 of our people from the bandits and also caught one bandit alive. They are interrogating him before handing him over to security agencies,” he said.

It was gathered that the hunters engaged the bandits which forced the bandits to abandon the victims at their camp.

He said the whole community was happy with the success recorded, adding that if the hunters are supported with vehicles, they would tackle banditry in the community and surrounding villages.

The community leader also commended security agencies for carrying out an operation in the forest after the two consecutive attacks last week.

Contacted the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, said the Command is yet to receive any suspect from the hunters and has not been contacted over the incident.