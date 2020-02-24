<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Angry residents of Otuo, an agrarian community in Owan East local government area of Edo state on Monday murdered and set ablaze four persons for involvement in alleged killing of a female student for ritual.

Three of the victims were fingered in the death of 17-year-old Ohiole Glory, who was a student of Azama College, Otuo, while the fourth person was a said to be notorious kidnapper and armed robber, simply identified as Lukman.

It was gathered that the girl who hailed from Ikhueran Quarters, Iyeu-Otuo, was expected to write her WAEC and NECO later this year.

Vital organs of the victim were removed when her body was discovered.

Besides the killing of the suspects, some buildings owned by families of the suspects were also razed.

Sources said the victim lived in the same compound with two of the suspects at Ikhueran Quarters Iyeu Otuo.

One version had it that she was lured into the room of one of the boys where she was killed and her vital organs removed.





The source said one of the suspects popularly known as No Fuck Up was nabbed through investigation and he named his associates after severe beatings.

He was said to have been dragged to the Otuo Divisional Police Headquarters and killed in the presence of policemen and his corpse set ablaze.

A second suspect was allegedly caught few hours later and he was set ablaze.

It was gathered that the third suspect was later nabbed and after interrogation, he said they were sent by a female native doctor from Kogi State.

He reportedly told them she was supposed to use the human parts severed from the victim to perform a ritual for them.

She was picked up at her residence, killed and set ablaze.

The State Police Commissioner, Jimeta Lawan Jimeta, who confirmed the report, said he has been briefed by the Divisional Police Officer.

Jimeta added that operatives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) were already carrying out thorough Investigation of the matter.