



A team of local vigilante operatives have repelled an attack by gun-wielding gunmen who attacked their communities in Esan south-east local government area of Edo State.

The six-man gang who operated on three motorcycles, had invaded Eko-Oghenyen-Ahia-Udakpa communities, early Thursday.

Led by Mr. Osagie Ugbodu, the vigilantes on routine patrol between Eko-Oghenyen-Ahia-Udakpa communities, at about 1.25 am, encountered the gunmen.





On sighting the vigilante, the gunmen allegedly opened fire at them, before they were engaged in a shoot out.

One of the gunmen who sustained serious gun injuries, died while being taken to the hospital. Others however escaped with varying degrees of gun injuries.

Items recovered from the gunmen include one unmarked motorcycle, one AK-47 assault multipurpose rifle with 20 live ammunition and charms.