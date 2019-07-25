<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A vigilante group in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Onyabo apprehended three suspected armed robbers around 4:00 a.m. at the weekend, at Sabo.

The suspects who had robbed an Islamic cleric, his brother and others at Adaraloye Street in Ikorodu ran into the patrolling team of the Onyabo men who pursued them, after suspecting their movement at that odd hour of the day..

The suspects include Ogunleye Sodiq, 31, a motorcycle operator, who allegedly transports the suspects around for operations, Abiodun Williams (aka Oki), 25 and Lanre Bakare (aka Sia), 28, reports community newspaper, Impact News.

The fourth suspect, Tunde (aka Oju ), escaped after the Onyabo team intercepted their motorcycle around Sabo area and is now at large.

Mr Lanre Olabinjo, the Onyabo Provost Marshal, stated that they gathered through intelligence that hoodlums normally perpetrate crimes when it is raining.

He said, “It was while our men were patrolling that they saw them (suspects) on a bike coming from Adaraloye around 4:00 a.m. and because their movement at that time of the day was suspicious, our men pursued them and hit them with the patrol van.

“We were able to arrest them while one of them ran away and while running, he threw something away and upon searching the area, we discovered a gun and three cartridges but we discovered that one of them has already been fired.