A local vigilante group in Rivers State, ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, has burst a den of kidnappers and arrested over 10 suspects.

The incident happened in a forest between Ndele and Rumuji community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were members of a cult gang and kidnappers terrorising travellers on Ndele axis of the East-West Road.

It was learned that Rumuji community had, following a rise in cult and criminal activities in their area, engaged the services of OSPAC to come and restore peace.

It was also learnt that the local vigilante group had arrived the community on Monday and made the notable achievement a day later.

A source, who related the development on condition of anonymity, berated the Police, saying “what the Police, Rumuji Divisional Headquarters could not achieve, OSPAC of yesterday has done.

“Combat against insecurity is not all about suspending those occupying traditional stool and ranting all day on air, but positive, rational concepts has it all.”