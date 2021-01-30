



After four harrowing nights with in the custody of kidnappers, widow of former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kogi East Zonal Chairman, Barrister Kola-Ojo has been rescued from her abductors.

Sources said she was rescued on Friday night through combined efforts of vigilance groups in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and hunters from Ondo State.

She was abducted along with 13 other victims in the morning of Monday, 25th January between Iffe and Egbeda in Ijumu LGA of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the chairman of Ijumu local government council, Taufiq Isah rallied the vigilance group and hunters from Ondo state who stormed the den of the kidnappers for the rescue.

According to the source, the kidnappers escaped when they saw the hunters advancing to their den and abandoned those they kidnapped.

Mrs Kola-Ojo while narrating her experience explained that her captors molested, beat and starved them.

She revealed that before they were rescued from the kidnappers’ den, two of their abductors were in severe pain as a result of the bullets shot from the local hunters in a previous encounter four days ago.





She thanked the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area Council, and the Local Government local hunters and vigilantes for saving and rescuing her.

Isah in return commended Governor Yahaya Bello and his Special Adviser on Security Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd) for their maximum and moral support during the challenging period.

He further commended the local hunters and vigilantes for their efforts towards curbing criminality in his domain.

It would be recalled that Mrs Ojo who had visited Okoro-Gbede to complete the burial obsequies after the first anniversary of her husband’s demise was returning to Lagos when she abducted alongside other passengers.

News of the abduction was broken on social media, where a close relative said her brother was among those kidnapped and called for intercessory prayer for their safety.

Confirming the story, the President, Okun Development Association, ODA, Chief Femi Mokikan said everything was being done to secure release of the victims. He however called for prayers for Okun land.