Tracks laid on a section of the Itakpe-Warri rail line have been vandalised by yet-to-be identified persons.

The Itakpe-Warri railway line, which links Warri in Delta state to Ajaokuta in Kogi state, was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2020.

In April, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, also flagged off freight and haulage services on the rail line to boost economic activities.

In a viral video, it was seen that vandals had used saw-like objects to cut the rail line in pieces, thereby endangering the lives of commuters.

Some bolts and knots had also been removed showing the vandals’ readiness to cart away the iron rails.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director/chief executive officer of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.





He said the incident occured around KM 30, Adogo, a Kogi state section of the rail.

Okhiria said the train is still being operated through alternative means.

“The incident happened two days ago. But we are still in operation because we have an alternative,” he said.

This development comes few days after the NRC announced arrest of two persons suspected of vandalising rail tracks along Kaduna-Zaria rail line.

Haruna Sabo, the NRC northern district engineer who made the announcement, said those arrested were members of a syndicate that specialises in removing rail clips that hold sleepers and rail tracks together.

He identified the names of the suspects as Sabitu Kabiru and Sabi’u Shehu.

“The removal of the bolt and knot, rails clips on the track was one of the reasons for the recent derailment of trains in Kaduna,” Sabo said.