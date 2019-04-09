<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ogun Police Command on Tuesday warned students sitting for the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to desist from any form of malpractice and avoid getting into trouble.

DSP Bimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1.8 million Candidates will be sitting for the UTME Examinations organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), starting across the country on April 11.

Oyeyemi reminded the students that examination malpractice is an offence, and the anyone caught violating the law would be arrested.

“The police has the power under the laws to prosecute anybody caught in any form of malpractice during the JAMB examination,” he said.

The PPRO said that the police would be in various centres in the state to monitor and ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.