<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Niger Command, has deployed 39 personnel to provide security for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in different parts of the state.

Mr Phillip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

He said the security would be in the 17 computer – based centres for the 11th conduct of the UTME in Niger, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Ayuba said that two personnel would provide security in each of the centres, while five personnel from the headquarters would supervise the exercise across the state.

The commandant said that the monitoring team had been constituted to carefully monitor the conduct of the exercise in the state.

He explained that the corps would work with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure security at the centres before, during and after the computer-based test.

Ayuba urged prospective candidates to be law abiding, adding that the NSCDC personnel would be professional in carrying out their mandate to ensure a hitch-free examination.

He also warned parents against malpractices as anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.