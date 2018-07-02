Some unidentified riot policemen on Friday allegedly shot dead a middle-aged driver at Zangon Dawanu, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Eyewitnesses stated that the incident occurred at about 12.30 pm when Muslims were preparing for the Juma’at prayers.

The deceased, who was driving a black Honda car, was said to have been chased by the cops in a police van.

“On approaching a bump, before entering the city, the police vehicle successfully overtook the car and shot the driver at close range and sped off,” an eyewitness, who declined to give his name, said.

It was gathered that the victim who was drenched in blood shouted for help before he gave up the ghost.

Confirming the incident, the Ward Head of Zangon Dawanu, Mallam Bala Adamu, said he was in his farm when his attention was drawn to the incident.

He stated that he informed the Divisional Police Officer of Dawaki Tofa, who dispatched a police vehicle which rushed the victim to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“My younger brother sent for me while I was in my farm that a driver had been shot by some mobile policemen, who sped off immediately after shooting the victim. I then rushed down, as my farm was not far away, on my motorcycle.

“The victim was still breathing when I arrived, saying ‘Inalilah Wainahilihirajihuna’ (We are from Allah and to him we would return’,)” the ward head explained.

Adamu said he contacted the victim’s family on his cell phone and when they arrived in Kano from Jibiya in Katsina State, they confirmed that the car belonged to the deceased.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kano State Police Command, SP Magaji Majia, said the command would investigate the incident.