Four people were feared killed in two separate attacks in Plateau State on Saturday and Sunday by unknown gunmen.

On Saturday, in a village of Arangai, in Mangu Local Government council, a meat seller, Baba Likita, was killed alongside two other men from Ampang West of the same Mangu council.

The spokesman of the Special Task Force (STF) on security in the state, Major Adam Umar, confirmed another incident in Fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government where one person at a village of Ktachudu was ambushed and slaughtered by 9.00pm on Sunday.

Umar said that on hearing the distress call, the personnel of OPSH who were on routine patrol, quickly mobilised to the scene but the attackers had fled the scene of the incident.

He said the troops were working hand in hand with the police to get to the root of the matter as they were intensifying investigation to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

On the killings in Mangu, Umar said the personnel over there had not contacted him, adding that he was going to make contacts so that he could confirm the story, adding that the fluctuating network was compounding the issue.

He however said that the troops in conjunction with other security agencies were on top of the situation, adding that all the attacks always took place in isolated locations especially in the bush where help was not easily available.

In a related development, on Sunday night at Bauchi Road and Nasarawa Gwom, both in Jos North Local Government Area, there was serious tension as a result of activities of a deadly group known as Sarasuka which had an encounter with another equally deadly group which led to the destruction of property while some members of the groups were injured.

Umar, who also confirmed the operation of the group, said that the group wanted to disrupt the hard-earned peace the people had been enjoying in the state, especially during the Sallah celebration.

He said his men got prompt information and quickly mobilised to the scene and succeeded in arresting some of the members including the gang leader, while investigation is ongoing.

“Some vehicles of innocent people were bashed and vandalised. The situation is however calm now as there is free movement of citizens and vehicles,” Umar added.