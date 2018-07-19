A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday by unknown gunmen at the new Adeoyo Hospital Road in the Fodasis area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who visited the scene, shortly after the incident, said the corpse of the man lying on his back was on the ground, by the roadside.

NAN gathered that the man was shot on the chest at 5:40 a.m. by some unknown gunmen, after snatching his motorcycle.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the gunmen were already on their way after snatching his motorcycle but they returned to shoot at the victim when he raised an alarm.

The witness told NAN that the gunmen eventually escaped with the motorcycle.

“I believe the man was not a commercial motorcyclist because of the way he was dressed. He was probably on his way to work,’’ the witness said.

NAN reports that a police patrol team eventually came to evacuate the corpse to the Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

When contacted on the issue, the Oyo State Police/Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ajisebutu, told NAN that he had yet to be briefed on the incident.