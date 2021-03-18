



The Police in Jigawa, on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of one person by unknown gunmen and the abduction of two others in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, gave the confirmation in a statement in Dutse.

“Today, at about 3:25 a.m., the police in Birnin Kudu received a report that unknown persons had trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Sabo of Kawo village, Birnin Kudu LGA, attacked and shot his 25-year-old son, Yusuf Sabo, on the chest.

“They also took his wife and another son to an unknown destination.

“The shot victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu, where he was certified dead by a medical practitioner,” Aminuddeen said.





He explained that effort was being made to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the suspects.

The spokesman added that officers of the Anti-kidnapping unit had been deployed on a search and rescue mission in the area, while urging members of the public to remain calm assuring them that measures had been put in place to contain the situation.

“The command calls on members of the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the police”, he said.

He also urged well-meaning citizens to assist the police with additional vehicles for patrolling all corners of the state and to make movement difficult for the criminals.