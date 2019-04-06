<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, University of Ibadan, has reportedly committed suicide.

The don, simply identified as Mr. A.O Subair, set himself on fire yesterday in his senior staff quarters located at Phillipson Road of the University.

He has been buried at Akinyele public cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Silverbird TV reports that the late mathematician had recently resigned from the university without a justifiable reason but was yet to pack out of the staff quarters before he took his life.

It was also reported that the late university lecturer had separated from his family and had challenges progressing on his career.

Confirming the incident in a telephone Chat, Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Deji Omole described the incident as pathetic and a major loss to the Union.

Omole said, “We were only informed of the burning flat while efforts to save him proved abortive.”

Omole urged members of the Union to confide in one another saying “isolation could deepen depression which may culminate in suicidal ideation.”

He was survived by three children.