<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has declared that out of 6,500 applicants into the institution’s Postgraduate College, 4,500 were offered admissions and 4,080 have been cleared and fully commenced study.

Olayinka also revealed that the students’ population of the institution of the postgraduate students is the highest is 31,000. Also, application form is already out for the 2019/2020 session.

The Vice Chancellor stated this yesterday at the institution’s International Conference Centre, ICC, during the induction programme for the newly admitted postgraduate students for the 2018/2019 session.

Olayinka, who noted that the Premier University is the largest producer of PhD in Sub-Sahara Africa, urged the new students to ensure that they finish their programmes in record time.

He said, “I finished my course of study in record time and so, I don’t see the reason why you should not also finish on time. That you can’t finish your PhD in record time should not be a norm in this institution. We want people to finish their programme on time so that they can allow other people to come in. We are aware of those who are working and still run this programme in full time. Everyone wants to finish as early as possible. I know for this category, they can equally finish their PhD programmes within three years if they know what they are doing”.

At the programme, 10 facilitators gave 10 lectures on different issues relating to the students.