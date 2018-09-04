The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Sango-Ota, Ogun, said on Tuesday that one died while two sustained various injuries in an accident that involved an unidentified car at Ilo-Awera, beside Ivy School, Sango-Ota.

Adekunle Ajibade, the TRACE Unit Commander at Sango-Ota, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 10.40 p.m. on Monday.

Ajibade explained that an unidentified car that was heading towards the Toll-Gate at Sango-Ota, knocked down a motorcyclist with two passengers, as a result of speeding.

He said: “Before TRACE officials could get to the scene, one of the victims was rescued by witnesses, while the other two were taken to the General Hospital, Ota.

“One of the passengers who was rushed to the state hospital at Ota was rejected, due to the serious nature of his injuries and the victim died soon after the doctor commenced treatment at a privately-owned medical facility on Idiroko road.

“The remains of the deceased passenger have been deposited at the mortuary, while the rider is still receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

The unit commander, however, advised motorists to be cautious while motorcyclists are enjoined to always use crash helmets, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.