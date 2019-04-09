<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Calabar has been equipped with a Police station that also has a functional cell; while a naval base will also be built on the main campus in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, to curb all forms of crime there.

This was disclosed by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, at the 32nd convocation media briefing on Tuesday.

“Security is our number one priority. Security on campus is watertight. Times have changed. Secret cults have assumed a very dangerous dimension. They are not the secret cults we used to know.

“The ones we have now are very deadly. We have zero tolerance for cultism. That is why we now have a Police station on campus.

“The Police station will have a functional cell. Anybody who runs foul of the law will be thrown into the cell. We don’t have to take him outside the campus.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Austine Agbonlahor, has come and inspected the station,” Akpagu stated at the briefing.

“We have also applied for a naval base to be established here. You know, the university is bordered by the Qua River through which four of our lecturers were kidnapped.

“The Chief of Naval Staff has approved a naval base and a jetty for us. That is how seriously we take security,” the VC added.