300-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), simply identified as Ephraim, has died after jumping down from B series of the Faculty of Arts building.
Eyewitnesses said it was a suicidal act.
He was in the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences.
The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Micheal Osasuyi, could not be reached for comments.
