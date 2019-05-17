<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The University of Abuja on Thursday broke silence on the death of its 100-level student, Aigbokhalode Balogun, saying the deceased and his friends did not seek authorisation before going out for a party.

The university noted that it had rules and regulations, which are embodied in a handbook and circulated to students, which stipulated procedures for movement of students both within and outside the university premises.

Balogun, 17, a student of Computer Science, was found dead on May 10 at the Dome Hotel swimming pool in Abuja, after going for a party with his friends.

The police in the Federal Capital Territory had on May 10 arrested three students of the university in connection with Balogun’s death.

They were arrested after the police watched the Closed Circuit Television camera, showing that the friends were having a conversation while Balogun drowned.

The university authorities in a release on Thursday said the rules regarding movement of students resident in the hostels stipulated that they sought the permission of the Dean of Students’ Affairs in writing if they had to leave the campus.

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Maryam Mohammed, said, “Students are allowed to organise private parties in the halls of residence any time before 11pm with the permission of the hall administrator. It is clear that the university has put in place an enabling environment for the social activities of our students on both campuses.

“These rules and regulations were clearly spelt out and emphasized to the new students during the orientation exercise for fresh students. Management sadly notes that in this case, no authorisation was sought or given.”