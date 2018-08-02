An unemployed 23-year-old, Chukwujekwu Obi, who allegedly stole a tricycle worth N700,000 was on Thursday docked at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Obi, whose address was not known, was arraigned on a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 27 at Shibiri Bus Stop in Ajangbadi area of the state.

The tricycle belonged to the complainant, Sylvester Okechukwu.

“The tricycle was parked at the bus stop, and the accused drove it away, thinking no one was watching him.

“The complainant caught and handed the accused over to the police,” Ikem said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaya admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 9, for further hearing.