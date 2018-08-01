An unemployed man, Justine Abushieye, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Wuse Zone 2 Senior Magistrates ‘ Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing a bottle of wine, valued at N18, 000.

Abushieye of no fixed address was arraigned on a count charge, bordering on theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Chijioke, told the court that one Yua Timothy of Jethro Pharmacy in Wuse 2, reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station on June 21.

Chijioke said that at about 10 a.m. on the same date, Abushieye went to Jethro Pharmacy Wuse 2 to buy drug valued at N100.

The prosecutor alleged that Abushieye after buying the medicine stole a bottle of Moet wine in the shop, valued at N18, 000.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Abushieye, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Achegbulu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with a reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Achegbulu adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for hearing.