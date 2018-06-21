An unemployed man, Happiness Daniel, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing two people at an Automated Teller Machine at knifepoint.

Daniel, who resides in Ikeja, is facing charges bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The accused, according to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, committed the offences with some people still at large on June 10 at 2.30 p.m. at Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

He alleged that the accused attacked the complainant, Omoh Bassey, and robbed him of his money at the ATM at knifepoint.

“The accused also snatched a wallet containing three ATM cards, a company identity card, and N50, 000 belonging to Jimoh Tunde,’’ he said.

Emuerhi said the accused was apprehended by the police after the CCTV recording of transactions at the ATM was played back.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year-jail-term for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. A. Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the accused and should be gainfully employed.

In addition, both sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned until July 26 for trial.