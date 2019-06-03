<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 24-year-old applicant, Samson Ojowuro, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N68,700 to play Bet Naija game.

The defendant, who resides at No. 125, Ayobo Road, by Oja Bus Stop in Ipaja Lagos, was arraigned on a count charge of stealing, but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the police prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, the defendant stole the sum given to him by one Mr Adebola Farimu to save in his account on May 20 at 9.00a.m. at Ipaja Market, Ipaja.

He submitted that the defendant diverted the money into his personal use.

“The defendant confessed to the police to have used the money to play Bet Naija,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Israel Adelakun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adelakun ruled that the surety must be gainful employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 24 for mention.

Newsmen reports that stealing contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of the Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with three years imprisonment.