Twin brothers, Hassan Mohammed and Hussaini Mohammed, who were recruited into the Nigeria Police the same day, have been crushed to death by a car driver.

The driver of the car, simply identified as Mohammed, was also said to have passed on and is till in coma at the Minna General Hospital.

The twin brothers, said to be a Corporal and Sergeant, were described as committed to their duty.

They were crushed to death on Tuesday while on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as okada in most parts of Nigeria, by the man said to be driving a Peugeot 206 in Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna, the Niger State capital.

Hussaini, said to be a prosecutor, recently had twins also.

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, has confirmed the development.

Abubakar described it as an accident, adding that the corpses of the Mohammeds had been released to their relatives for burial.

He said: “It is an accident; the matter is being investigated at the end of the investigation we will know the next step to take.”