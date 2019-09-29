<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tragedy has struck at Owena in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State following the death of an 8-year-old boy caused by a truck which lost control while transiting through

The boy identified as Kalid was hawking pap along the road when the truck allegedly suffered brake failure.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck which developed a brake failure hit a vehicle that was being towed which in turn lost control before hitting Kalid.

It took the intervention of the men of the Nigeria Police and Army who had mobilized to the scene to save the truck driver from being lynched by irate youths.

Meanwhile, men of the Nigeria Police from Idanre Division have taken the body of the late Kalid to the morgue after sympathizers assisted in removing his corpse from under the truck.