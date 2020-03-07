<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A truck on Friday around Upper-Iweka, Onitsha in Anambra State knocked down and killed a pedestrian.

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said the accident, which happened at about 3:20 p.m. was due to violation of speed limit.

Kumapayi confirmed this to newsmen on Friday in Awka.





According to him, “The fatal crash involving a Mark Truck with registration number DGE352XA was caused by speed limit violation

“The truck was said to have lost control after the MCC pedestrian bridge and fell into the adjoining gutter, killing a pedestrian.”

Kumapayi said that clearing of obstruction was ongoing at the scene of the crash.

He further warned motorists to drive only within stipulated speed limits in order to avoid road mishaps.