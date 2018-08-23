A 34-year-old truck driver, Emmanuel Uneke, who allegedly drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of a street hawker was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police arraigned the accused who resides at 29, Odeyale St., Olorunshogo, Ibadan, Oyo State for manslaughter.

The Prosecutor, Insp Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on August 9 at Mangoro area, on the Agege motor road, Lagos.

Akeem said that the accused drove in a reckless manner and knocked down a 16-year-old male water hawker.

He said that the accused, who was speeding in a truck with registration no LSR 740 XV, knocked down a boy at Mangoro area, on the Agege motor road, Lagos.

He said that the boy died on the spot.

“The accused was about to flee the accident scene but he was apprehended by the people at the scene,” he said.

Akeem said that the offence contravened Section 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi-Ajayi adjourned the case until September 11 for mention.