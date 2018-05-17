Students of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijebu-Ode, yesterday, went on the rampage, protesting the death of their female colleague, Kofoworola Toibat Kuku, who was crushed to death by a truck along Benin-Ore-Lagos expressway.

It was gathered that a hit-and-run truck had crushed the female student of the institution while going to the school on a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada.

It was gathered that the protesting students barricaded the ever-busy Benin-Ore-Lagos expressway with logs of wood and burnt several disused tyres to register their displeasure over what they termed as gruesome murder of their female colleague.

Their protest, which lasted several hours in spite of all entreaties by security operatives, community leaders, including some monarchs within the Ijebuland, obstructed human and vehicular movements along the expressway.

Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the crash, said the deceased was identified as Kofoworola Toibat Kuku.

Oladele further explained that the commercial motorcyclist escaped death in the crash, which occurred around 12:15 p.m, adding that the corpse of the female student was evacuated by men of the FRSC and deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.

At press time, the state’ Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered immediate deployment of anti-riot policemen to the area, adding that no arrest had been made yet.