Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps on Wednesday said two persons died while one person sustained injuries in an accident that happened along the Benin-Ore Expressway.

Ijebu-Ode Unit Commander of TRACE, Dr Sonde Idowu, told newsmen that the accident, which occurred at 4.51pm, involved a truck and a motorcycle.

According to him, a truck with registration number AAB 052 VQ, lost control due to speeding and hit a motorcyclist and the two passengers on the bike.

He said the two male passengers on the motorcycle died instantly, while the motorcyclist sustained injuries in the incident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the injured person was taken to Araya Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for treatment,” he added.

He said the TRACE and FRSC officials had cleared the highway to ease the free flow of traffic.