After killing two soldiers and injuring one other, Fulani settlers in X-Land Barkin Ladi in Plateau State have experienced the full rage of the Nigerian Army in return.

On Tuesday, soldiers raided the Fulani settlement, burned an estimated 100 homes and arrested some persons.

The retaliation was provoked by the attack on Sunday on men of Sector Five of the Special Task Force, Operation Save Haven (OPSH) by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Two soldiers were killed and another soldier injured in the ambush.





The soldiers who were angered by the incident gave the community two days to provide their attackers.

On Tuesday, the soldiers returned and raided the area, burning down scores of houses, a witness said.

The witness said the houses burnt largely belonged to the Fulani settlers in the community, adding that the army also made some arrests during the raid.

“On Sunday, gunmen attacked soldiers of the sector five, killed two personnel and ran into the houses of Fulani settlers living here in X-Land.”