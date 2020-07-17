



Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have killed a notorious kidnap kingpin, Zwa Ikyegh, at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State.

The soldiers also rescued 32 hostages held captive for over a month.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Friday, said that the operation was carried out on Thursday.

It said that some suspected kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds.





The statement read, “Following credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo LGA, troops of Sector 2 and 4, on July 16 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers den at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State.

“The gallant troops responded with superior fire forcing the bandits to flee in disarray into the bushes.

“The successful operation led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.”