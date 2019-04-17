<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment in Akure, the Ondo state capital, deployed to Owo Local Government have apprehended five suspected kidnappers said to have been terrorising the people of the area and the state.

The troops made the arrest when they carried out an operation on Tuesday morning at about 1:00am, on the suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Jugbere village in Owo LGA.

The Brigade’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Captain Victor Olukoya, made this known in a statement to reporters in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to the statement, the suspected bandits have been found to be the one involving in the kidnapping the innocent Nigerians along the Owo/Ikare road axis.

However, the operation was made successful based on a tip off, that the suspects had kidnapped nine farmers in a farm belonging to one Godwin Ugu.

During the raid operation, troops were able to rescue five of the hostages while four others escaped from the kidnappers den.

The rescued hostages and some of the suspects who sustained minor injuries were presently undergoing first aid treatment at the 32 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre.

Items recovered from the hoodlums during the raid were one Dane gun, one axe, two cutlasses, eight live cartridges, one handset, and three ring charms,

The suspects are to be handed over to the appropriate security agency at the conclusion of preliminary investigation.

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brig Gen. Z.L Abubakar has ordered for intense patrol to be carried out in both Ekiti and Ondo states to rid the states of hoodlums.

The commander thanked members of the public and further appealed to the law abiding citizens to please avail the Army, police and other security agencies with useful and timely information, that will lead to arrest of other criminals in the states.