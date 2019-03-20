



A 23-year-old tricycle rider, Felix Joseph, who allegedly snatched a handbag from a woman was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Joseph, who lives at No.100, Orile Road, Agege, Lagos, is facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by snatching a handbag from the complainant, Mrs Patience Oniuwe.

Nomayo alleged that Joseph snatched a handbag containing one Infinix cell phone worth N49,000 and N11,000 cash from the complainant.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offences with four others still at large on March 4 at about 10.40 p.m., at Baale Bus-Stop, Dopemu, a Lagos suburb.

“The defendant with other four persons still at large accosted the complainant with a tricycle and suddenly snatched her handbag containing a cell phone Worth 49,000 and a sum of N11,000.

“The complainant raised alarm and reported the case at the nearest place station. The defendant was arrested while his accomplices took to their heels,’’ he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Ojo, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and his/her address must be verified by the court.

The offences contravene Sections 287, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing attracts three years jail term, while conspiracy attracts two years imprisonment for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 4 for hearing.