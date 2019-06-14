<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A tricycle rider, Mohammed Abdullahi, on Friday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing N53,000 from his neighbour’s room.

The police charged Abdullahi, 25, who resides in Seventh Avenue Gwarinpa, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Miss Aisha Ahmed of the same address, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police station on June 1.

Ogada alleged that the defendant went into the complainant’s room without her consent while she was sleeping and stole her N53,000 and a Tecno phone valued at N7, 500.

He said that during police investigation the phone was recovered from the defendant but all effort made to recover the N53, 000 failed,

The offence. he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba ordered that the surety must present valid means of identification.

He adjourned the case until July 3 for trial.