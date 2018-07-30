Tricycle operators, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have shut down major highways in the city, protesting alleged extortion by the police.

Major highways including Baga road, Maiduguri-Damaturu road and Lagos Street were blocked with tricycles also known as Keke NAPEP from the Police Office area, the central district of the city.

“Enough is enough. Police have been extorting monies from us. Sometimes they collect N1500 and sometimes they collect as much as N2,500,” Ahmadu Yusuf, one of the protesting Keke NAPEP operators said.

The development forced many residents to trek to their offices this morning while others especially motorists were compelled to abandon their vehicles on the road. There was also heavy traffic in some neighbourhoods and most motorists attempt to find their route through adjoining roads in the metropolis.

Police is yet to react to the development even as tension build up in the city.